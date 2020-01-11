Catex Token (CATT) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Catex Token has a total market cap of $332,988.00 and $1,985.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Catex Token has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Catex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.66 or 0.06010778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036134 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001771 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001165 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.