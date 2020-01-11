Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.95.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,272,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $723,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $293,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $93,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 956,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

