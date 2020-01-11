Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives $31.80 Average PT from Analysts

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. 28.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,582. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.95.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

