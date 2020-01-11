Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CGEMY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.44. 126,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.