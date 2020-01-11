Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
CGEMY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.44. 126,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $25.85.
Capgemini Company Profile
See Also: What is quantitative easing?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.