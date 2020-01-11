BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Get BRP alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOO. ValuEngine cut BRP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.69.

DOOO stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 185,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,609. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.98. BRP has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 944.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.