Brokerages Set Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) PT at $13.97

Shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAND. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Wedbush began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 68.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 817.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAND traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.07. 91,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,113. The company has a market capitalization of $272.60 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $13.34.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.