Brokerages Set Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target at $11.50

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.93. 853,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 2.19. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $46.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.75 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

