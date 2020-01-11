Brokerages Set $11.25 Price Target for EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Shares of EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $11.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.17) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned EuroDry an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of EuroDry in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

EDRY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of -0.92.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that EuroDry will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

