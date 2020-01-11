Brokerages Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $21.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Community an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of FCCO stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $151.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.93. First Community has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $22.79.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 20.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Community by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Pwmco LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 266,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 743.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 147,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Community by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

