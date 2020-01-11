Brokerages Anticipate Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Bellus Health posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bellus Health.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bellus Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JBL Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bellus Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE BLU traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 160,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,833. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.25. Bellus Health has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the third quarter valued at $45,129,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the third quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bellus Health during the third quarter valued at $257,000.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

