Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BFAM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.67.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.32. 248,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.26. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $168.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.35.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $3,009,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,399,772.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,667 shares of company stock worth $5,523,950. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 130.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.