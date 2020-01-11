BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.36.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.42. 827,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,861 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,149,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,785 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 824,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,901,000 after purchasing an additional 805,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $28,419,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

