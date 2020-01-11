BMO Capital Markets Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$27.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of ATZ stock traded down C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 665,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,925. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$15.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.95.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$241.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$227.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.