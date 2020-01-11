Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at National Bank Financial

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BSR stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.38. 10,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,699. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bluestone Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bluestone Resources will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

