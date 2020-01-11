BidaskClub Downgrades Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.53. 260,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,558. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.66 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $794,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $129,420.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

