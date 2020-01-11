BidaskClub Downgrades Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TBBK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. 190,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,649. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $689.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski acquired 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $51,869.80. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 24,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $990,844.26. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,460 shares of company stock worth $195,280 and sold 104,340 shares worth $1,858,113. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,787,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.