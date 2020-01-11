BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BGC Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ BGCP traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,113. BGC Partners has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 23.2% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

