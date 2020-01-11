Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Nomura

Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of Beyondspring stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.47. 116,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. Beyondspring has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $479.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyondspring will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Beyondspring in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyondspring in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Beyondspring by 49.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Beyondspring by 13.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Beyondspring in the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

