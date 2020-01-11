Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,400 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 3,830 ($50.38) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. HSBC cut Berkeley Group to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Berkeley Group to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 3,953 ($52.00) to GBX 3,860 ($50.78) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,189.33 ($55.11).

Shares of BKG stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) on Friday, reaching GBX 4,807 ($63.23). The company had a trading volume of 662,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,898. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,784.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,230.98. Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,294 ($69.64).

In related news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total transaction of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59). Also, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,200 ($55.25), for a total value of £42,000,000 ($55,248,618.78).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

