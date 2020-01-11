Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €13.60 Price Target

Barclays set a €13.60 ($15.81) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.38 ($19.04).

FRA:DTE traded down €0.09 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting €14.76 ($17.17). 7,884,365 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.08). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.13.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

