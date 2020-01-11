Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OZK. ValuEngine upgraded Bank Ozk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $31.00 price target on Bank Ozk and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.29.

NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 774,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,643. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.89. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.11 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 58.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 12.4% in the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank Ozk in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,304,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,525,000 after acquiring an additional 239,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

