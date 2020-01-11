Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.56.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $55.15. The company had a trading volume of 783,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,688. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,847,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,984,000 after purchasing an additional 928,427 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,956,000 after purchasing an additional 486,635 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,356,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,933,000 after purchasing an additional 674,547 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,543,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,312,000 after purchasing an additional 73,303 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.