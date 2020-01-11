Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 522,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,604. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.1855 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

