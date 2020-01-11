B. Riley Reaffirms Hold Rating for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

B. Riley restated their hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. 5,348,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,982. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 228.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.