AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Raised to B at TheStreet

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AZZ has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

NYSE:AZZ traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.23. 250,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. AZZ has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $50.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.31 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AZZ will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AZZ by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

