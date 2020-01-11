Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.66.

Several brokerages have commented on AXGT. ValuEngine raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Axovant Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. 99,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.18. Axovant Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.54. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

