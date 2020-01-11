Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given New $145.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $141.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.14.

Aspen Technology stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.14. The stock had a trading volume of 647,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,342. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $86.87 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 43.83%. The business had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $269,854.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,878.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 952.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 175.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

