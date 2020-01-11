Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asanko Gold Inc. is a gold producer with its flagship asset, the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa. Asanko Gold Inc., formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Asanko Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.20 target price on shares of Asanko Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of AKG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 205,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,314. Asanko Gold has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.94.

In other news, insider Schlederer John bought 50,000 shares of Asanko Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Also, insider Campbell Christopher bought 40,270 shares of Asanko Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,779.55. In the last three months, insiders bought 213,032 shares of company stock worth $137,576.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asanko Gold by 178.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 93,051 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Asanko Gold in the second quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Asanko Gold by 63.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 191,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 588,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asanko Gold by 15.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,849,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 803,716 shares during the last quarter.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asanko Gold (AKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.