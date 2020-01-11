ArtByte Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00629740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009923 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 96.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000441 BTC.

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here

ArtByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

