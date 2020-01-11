Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $275.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $221.00.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.29.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.33. The company had a trading volume of 34,840,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,925,574. Apple has a 52-week low of $149.22 and a 52-week high of $312.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1,357.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

