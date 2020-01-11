APIS (APIS) Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last Week

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One APIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX. APIS has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and $233,165.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APIS has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APIS alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000550 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000897 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,064,323,180 tokens. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.