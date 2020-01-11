Analysts Set YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Target Price at $10.90

Shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.90.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of YPF in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

YPF traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. YPF has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. YPF had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that YPF will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of YPF by 213.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,725,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $213,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982,897 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of YPF by 305.1% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,845,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,005 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of YPF by 121.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,082,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,055 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of YPF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,430,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 609,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of YPF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

