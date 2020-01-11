Analysts Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Target Price at $10.58

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

F traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. 39,796,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,950,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 25,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6,936.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,628,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,264,307 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,934,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,741,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,331,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,082,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,570 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

