Analysts Set Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) Target Price at $15.40

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Foamix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

FOMX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $230.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. grace capital lifted its holdings in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. grace capital now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 23,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.