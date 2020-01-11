Analysts Set California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Target Price at $21.67

Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

CRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 665.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.38. 2,356,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,169. California Resources has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 4.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.72. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. California Resources’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that California Resources will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

