Analysts Set AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Target Price at $26.06

Shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.06.

WAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

WAAS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 168,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,524. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. AquaVenture has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $856.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.04.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AquaVenture will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in AquaVenture by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AquaVenture by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in AquaVenture by 1,776.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

