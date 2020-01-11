Analysts Set $4.00 Price Target for IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP)

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IMMUTEP LTD/S an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

NASDAQ IMMP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 271,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,412. IMMUTEP LTD/S has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

About IMMUTEP LTD/S

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.

