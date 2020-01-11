Analysts Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). LivePerson reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $45.00 price objective on LivePerson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $971,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,598. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 269.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in LivePerson by 111.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.28. 802,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $42.85.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

