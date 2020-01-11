Analysts Expect Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $5.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Limbach an industry rank of 241 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have commented on LMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Limbach to $5.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Michael F. Mcnally acquired 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $71,629.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,690.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles A. Bacon III acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,293.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 438.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 690.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limbach stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Limbach has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.13). Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $147.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

