Analysts Anticipate TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) to Announce $0.13 EPS

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given TESSCO Technologies an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TESS. ValuEngine lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

NASDAQ:TESS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.66. 29,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,320. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $91.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 88.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 45.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 696,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 173,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

