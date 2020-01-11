Analysts Anticipate Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.07. Cameco reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC set a $13.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

CCJ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,092. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 576.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 822,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

