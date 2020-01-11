Ampleforth Hits Market Cap of $1.69 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00012502 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $99,200.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00039422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.68 or 0.05987111 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035786 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001756 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

AMPL is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,663,955 tokens. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

