American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of American National BankShares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National BankShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American National BankShares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of American National BankShares stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,362. American National BankShares has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $423.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.09.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.09 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, analysts expect that American National BankShares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in American National BankShares by 29,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American National BankShares by 1,096.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American National BankShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National BankShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

