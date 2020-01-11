American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

AMNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of American National BankShares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American National BankShares by 29,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 1,096.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American National BankShares during the third quarter worth $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in American National BankShares by 13.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new position in American National BankShares in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National BankShares stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,362. The company has a market capitalization of $423.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58. American National BankShares has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.09 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American National BankShares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

