American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $125.37 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

AXP stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,788,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.81 and a 200 day moving average of $121.52. American Express has a 12 month low of $96.37 and a 12 month high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

