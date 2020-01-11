Alpha Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $12,402.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $12,402.00 and approximately $20,726.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

