Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. ValuEngine cut Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

NYSE ALL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.45. 1,431,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allstate has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $114.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Allstate by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Allstate by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Allstate by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

