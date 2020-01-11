Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.50.

ALK stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,506. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.78. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Also, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 3,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $271,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,780 shares of company stock worth $478,761. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 91,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

