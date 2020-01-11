Air France KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €12.50 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AF. HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.40 ($14.42) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.85 ($10.29) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.20 ($13.02).

Shares of EPA AF traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €9.89 ($11.50). 3,443,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.74. Air France KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a one year high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

