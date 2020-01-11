Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0603 on Major Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. Aion has a market capitalization of $21.86 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can now be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Bilaxy, Kyber Network and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.01966413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00186467 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00028380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00122302 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), RightBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex, Koinex, Bilaxy, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Liqui, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Kyber Network, BitForex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.